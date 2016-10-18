Experienced officers join Nautilus

NAUTILUS has appointed effective from last Friday Stuart MacKenzie as company secretary and legal counsel, and Glenn Withers as acting chief financial officer of the company.

According to a company statement, MacKenzie has more than 30 years’ experience in the mining industry. He holds a Honours degree in Geology from the University of Alberta, and a law degree from University of New South Wales.

MacKenzie had served as legal counsel and company secretary for Placer Dome Asia Pacific Limited, Lihir Gold, and Pacific Aluminum, as well as periods working for Blake Dawson Waldron (now Ashurst), Stikeman Elliott and Barrick Gold.

He was admitted to legal practice in Queensland, New South Wales and British Columbia and is a member of the Queensland Law Society.

Withers has 18 years’ experience in finance, initially in investment banking, with the last six years in senior finance positions in oil and gas, drilling and resource companies within the MB Group.

Withers has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa, Masters in Business Administration from Oxford Brookes and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Related