Experienced PRL side beat Moresby South in women’s rep fixture at NFS, Tsaka pleased

By JACK AMI

PORT Moresby Rugby League proved too good for fellow league side Moresby Southern Blacks with a 28-16 victory at the National Football Stadium last Saturday.

The Southern region champions fielded a development squad to challenge the newcomers from Moresby South in their first game.

The game was an opportunity for PRL and Southern Blacks selectors to identify prospects for the Southern Confederate trials in next month.

The PRL side led by veteran Cathy Neap, Maggie Wai, Delilah Ohuse, Vanessa Palme and Irene Torepa showed their expereince and skill in a competitive fixture.

Centre Duniya Yore scored a hat-trick of tries while halfback Ohuse, Martha Molowia, Ray Rambi, Palme and Neap had one each.

Ohuse and Palme ckicked a conversion each.

The South side were rewarded with tries to Janet Stevens (2), Rachel Weki and Rose Tuku.

It was a close first half with the PRL holding a 14-8 lead.

Souths, despite being behind, threw caution to the wind and attacked at every opportunity.

Former PRL player Rachel Joe had an off day despite big expectations on her.

In the second stanza, PRL scored another 14 points compared to the South’s eight.

Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka, pictured, was impressed with the performance and standard of the football between the sides.

“This is the only way we can develop and promote and also identify our potential talents leading to the 2017 World Cup in Sydney in November,” Tsaka said.

“We will have more women’s competitions and trials between teams in National Capital and Central.”

The 2017 Women’s Rugby League World Cup will be held concurrently with the men’s tournament.

Pool matches and semifinals will be played at Southern Cross Group Stadium, Crnulla, Sydney, from Nov 16 with both the women’s and men’s finals played as a double-header in Brisbane Dec 2.

