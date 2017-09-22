Expert: Protect personal data online

AN internet expert has urged public officials and ordinary citizens not to display their personal information on the internet and social media platforms.

Ravin Prasad, the chief executive of the Australian cyber security company Cybernetic Global Intelligence told a conference in Port Moresby on Wednesday that in other countries people have lost their jobs and reputations because hackers had used their information to do illegal activities using computer data and systems.

“When you put your personal details online, they (hackers) can use your friends account to send you information and lure you,” he said.

Prasad said in this technological era people can easily attack you or use your personal information to their advantage.

He said hackers could get personal information, credit card information, sexual records and other personal details.

“They can drain out money in your account in just a click of a button, expose negative information about you to destroy your reputation, make you stand accountable for things that you never did and eventually get your job and bring you down.”

