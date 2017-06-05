Expert trains local team

A JAPANESE expert has been training a team from the Department of Works (DOW) to use technology to maintain and service their heavy equipment.

The training was funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica), the department’s regional plant manager for Mamose, Sam Towual said.

“We have DOW mechanics from East Sepik, Western Highlands, West New Britain and Morobe . . . here to learn new skills using computerised technology,” he said.

“They will be trained and upon completion of training they will be able to pass on their skills to others.”

He said that Jica had provided the department with heavy equipment like hydraulic excavators and graders and the training helped the workers service and maintain them.

They have been “doing hands-on training by using computers to locate faults in machines that needed maintenance”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...