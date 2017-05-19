Experts discuss answers to issues

LOCAL and Australian experts are in the country to discuss new ways of addressing environmental challenges faced by both countries.

The Australia-PNG network and the Australian High Commission hosted the experts from various sectors to discuss sustainable development and the environment.

The participants included representatives from the government, business and civil society.

Discussions included indigenous resources management and practices, climate change, regulatory frameworks for environmental management and intersections between the environment and private sectors.

Australia High Commissioner Bruce Davis said during the workshop that as the economic and strategic partnership between the two countries continues to grow it was important to stay focused on the environment and sustainability.

One of the experts, Jonathan Pruyke, a research fellow and director of the Australian-PNG network at the Lowy Institute for the International Policy, said that the workshop was a unique opportunity to build ongoing professional linkages to support sustainable development.

“Australia and PNG have a shared environmental and sustainability challenges and there is a lot we can learn from each other,” he said.

“This workshop provided an opportunity for participants to build their networks and share their experiences in the hope that together we can help to build a sustainable future for Australia and PNG.”

The Australia-PNG Network is delivered by the Lowy Institute for international Policy in partnership with the National Research Institute of PNG, supported by the Australian government.

Like this: Like Loading...