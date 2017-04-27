‘Explain abandoned stadium’

A CONCERNED Motu-Koitabu community leader has called on Sports and National Events Minister Justin Tkatchenko to explain to the public as to why work on the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium has been abandoned.

Winston Parascos said that since last year, the sight of the incomplete controversial stadium has become an eyesore for city residents and visitors.

“The responsible minister is not only duty-bound but has (a) moral obligation to inform the taxpaying public why the structures have been left to deteriorate,” Parascos said.

He said Tkatchenko had to explain to the people the actual costs of the stadium and why work on one of the nation’s sporting and social icons was on hold.

“The abandoned state of the SHMS contradicts public assurances, promises and undertakings by the Sports Minister in 2015 that work was to be completed by the end of that year for the Pacific Games.

“This is a taxpayer-funded project and they have the right to know how their money has been spent.

“Whether it is funded by a loan, tax credit scheme or government funding, the taxpayers will eventually pay for it.

“The incomplete stadium is an eyesore and a national disgrace.”

Parascos also called for an independent investigation to find out why the stadium was not being completed, who was to blame and what was being done about it.

Tkatchenko previously said that the Government had not been able to fulfil its part of the funding agreement with developer Curtain Brothers leading the lengthy delay in the completion of the project.

