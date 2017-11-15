I WRITE in regard to the Miss Pacific Islands PNG Pageant held in Port Moresby on Saturday night.

If someone from the committee could explain the judging criteria for the categories which were presented on that night, namely, the talent traditionally-inspired categories. These were displayed beautifully by most of the contestants.

Unfortunately those who seemed the most-likely winners were overlooked for those who seemed a little way off the topic.

I do not fathom how the contestants were judged. I am not of the tourism arts and culture industry.

Therefore someone should kindly shed some light to the rest of PNG as to what exactly this pageant aims to promote.

After all, the winner of this contest will be our cultural ambassador at the Miss Pacific Islands pageant in Fiji.

Curious

