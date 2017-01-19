Explain this version, please

I REFER to the picture of the PNG Under-17 goalkeeper in action against Lae City (The National, Jan 16). I have four questions:

n The National: Is this the best photo of the GK you took? He would have appreciated a photo of him making a save instead of having to “sweep-up” for defenders, presumably outside the penalty area.

U17 coach: Is a game for 16-year-old boys against a well-practiced men’s team good for the team’s confidence, prior to going on an international tour? Five goals is considered a hammering!

Referee: Why a yellow-shirted goalkeeper and yellow-shirted out-field player?

Match reporter: Since when have we had “quarters” in real football (soccer)? Please explain.

Gordon Lee , Via email

