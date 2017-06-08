Expo aims to create opportunities for designers

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

ORGANISERS of the Ultimate Wedding Expo aim to provide ways for home-based entrepreneurs to reach the mass market, a creative designer says.

Mary-Claire Siriam from the Pascoe Promotion told The National that the Ultimate Wedding Expo – I Do would be organised by the Next of Kin Production, Montina Events and Pascoe Promotion, on August 5 and 6 at the Sir John Guise stadium in Port Moresby.

“It will bring together some of PNG’s best wedding organisers, florists, cake-makers, dress-makers, photographers and jewelry shops that will provide an extensive range of options and affordable prices for couples planning to tie the knot,” she said.

“The event provides a pathway for many home-based small to medium enterprises (SMEs) to reach the mass market like never before.

“They can take their custom, hand-crafted talents to those looking for new, unique and personalised jewelry, dresses, cakes, photography and decor.”

The expo will also be a great opportunity for couples planning to get married to select wedding rings, choose photographers, view the different types of floral bouquets in season and test some of the country’s best cake-makers’ creations.

“The event includes opportunities for those designers to compete for the title of best designer with categories in wedding dress design, cake design and floral bouquet designs,” Siriam said.

The major sponsors of the two-day event are Rapopo Resort, Sanctuary, Nesian Hair and Beauty, Frangipani Printing, Colourboys and Nature Park. The Ultimate Wedding Event was launched in 2016 at the Nature Park in Port Moresby.

Like this: Like Loading...