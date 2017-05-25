Expo aims at linking tourism operators

THE inaugural Hospitality Expo in Port Moresby attended by large and small operators was hosted by the Tourism Industry Association.

Association executive manager Christine Peipul told The National that the expo was to facilitate information exchange, build networks between sector officials and relevant stakeholders.

“This is the inaugural hospitality expo for the tourism industry aimed at the small to medium operators,” Peipul said.

“Today is an information session where the hospitality operators are given updates on standards, regulations, policies from the government and business solutions from the private sector.

“There will be an exhibition by 15 hospitality operators during the expo.”

He said the Open Day would benefit schools and the public to see “what is on offer”.

“They are small to medium operators of lodges, guesthouses and inns,” he said.

The Tourism Industry Association has more than 40 members and still growing.

Like this: Like Loading...