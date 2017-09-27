Expo helps local operators to build network

THE objective of the Lukim PNG Expo is to make it more affordable for local tourism operators to meet with international agents, an official says.

Executive manager for PNG Tourism Industry Association Christine Peipul said this during the opening of the fifth Lukim PNG Expo at the Nature Park in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Peipul said not all local tourism operators could afford to go overseas.

She said the event was an affordable approach for them.

“The overall objective is to make it affordable to most of our local operators who are not able to go to the international travel shows. The show allows agents to come to PNG and meet with them,” she said.

“It is a way for the international agents to come and find out what the products are here and how they can actually network with local tourism operators.”

Peipul told The National that there was an increase of local tourism operators in the country, which showed that more locals are interested to invest in the tourism industry.

She said the event was also an avenue for local operators to meet each other to build their network and also meet with other stakeholders.

“It’s like an avenue for them to build network and help each other to increase the industry, and to meet stakeholders such as the tourism promotion authority and the tourism industry association.”

