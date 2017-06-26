Express line for marginalised

By HELEN TARAWA

PAPUA New Guinea Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato has announced a separate line for women, girls, people with disabilities and the elderly at all polling stations.

Gamato told The National that it was one of the recommendations from the Commonwealth Observers Group after the 2012 general election.

“I want two lines so that we can allow women and girls to access polling stations,” Gamato said.

“In my travels, I’ve spoken to the election managers and returning officers, mainly in the Highlands, to create two lines, one for the men and another for the women, with the women’s to be known as the election express lane.”

Gamato said according to information from recommendations by the Commonwealth Observer Groups, a lot of women and girls were not having access to the polling stations.

He said it was the first time that this is being used.

“If the election officials see that there is a disabled person on that line, the gatekeeper will ensure that they be given priority,” the electoral commissioner said.

“At least there is fairness in people coming to vote, you can call one line from the person standing on the main line and the next call is the other line.

“That way, we allow women, girls, and often marginalised people to have access to the polling stations to vote.”

