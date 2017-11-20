Extend SIM registration date

I AM a regular Digicel customer who unfortunately lives far from a main business centre of Jiwaka.

Many people say 80 percent of our country’s population lives in the rural areas.

Digicel seems to being doing its mobile SIM registration only in cities, towns and main highways.

What about those in the bush?

Digicel, send your workers into those rural areas.

Give opportunities and hope to those unfortunate ones.

Are they not contributors to your financial capacity?

I kindly ask the company to extend its registration dates.

Send your workers into our rural areas before you raise your fees next year.

Kamda Kanzpena

Tabibuga

Jiwaka

