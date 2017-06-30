Extra ballot papers ‘smuggled’

EXTRA ballot papers are being smuggled in Hela and Southern highlands, Highlands western end divisional police commander Kaiglo Ambane says.

Ambane said on Tuesday that police and security personnel on the ground were aware of the illegal ballot papers and were closely monitoring their movement.

He is also appealing to the public to report to security personnel on the ground anyone in possession of extra ballot papers and other election materials.

He said on Monday three suspects were arrested when police found in their possession polling materials, a substantial amount of money and 11 posters of a candidate for the Komo-Magarima seat in Hela.

Ambane said these suspects were detained in the Mendi police station for questioning. “Police will question them and trace where they got their money and polling materials from and also arrest those behind the scene,” he said.

He said extra ballot papers and polling materials were being smuggled into the provinces and police needed the public’s cooperation to stop such illegal practices.

Meanwhile, Ambane said the electoral commissioner rejected a petition from candidates in Hela to postpone polling.

Ambane who is in-charge of the security operation in Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga, said the security forces followed the polling schedule put up by Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

