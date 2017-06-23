Extra polling papers worry NA

THE National Alliance party is concerned that the general election will not be conducted in a manner that will reflect voter intentions accurately, its campaign director Arthur Somare says.

“Initial concerns had arose among the electorates when the Electoral Commission decided to print ballot papers in Indonesia rather than in PNG, lessening the level of scrutiny,” Somare said in a statement.

“This concern was exacerbated when it was further discovered that 10 million ballot papers had been printed, far in excess of what is normally needed.”

Somare said a recent incident in Manus, where members of the public demanded that ballot boxes be opened and checked for their contents, was proof of the high level of anxiety among citizens.

He said previous electoral commissioners always provided weekly briefings to political parties in the lead-up to the election.

Somare said: “My other concern is over a lack of transparency by Gamato, who has ignored requests by political parties for such briefings.

“To allay fears that swapping of entire ballot boxes or large chunks of votes will not occur, Gamato should be able provide a precise summary of ballot papers that have been allocated and dispatched.”

