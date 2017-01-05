ExxonMobil agrees to cut ties with Tillerson

REX Tillerson and ExxonMobil have agreed to sever all ties to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements as he awaits confirmation as the new US Secretary of State.

Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of the oil company, was recently described by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill as a “close friend of PNG”.

If his appointment is confirmed, the value of more than two million deferred ExxonMobil shares (worth about US$182 million (K577.777 million) at Tuesday’s closing price) that Tillerson would have received over the next 10 years will be transferred to an independently managed trust, the company said.

The share awards will be canceled and Tillerson will also surrender entitlement to more than US$4.1 million (K13m) in cash bonuses, scheduled to pay out over the next three years plus other benefits..

Separately, Tillerson also committed to the State Department that if confirmed, he would sell the more than 600,000 Exxon shares he currently owns, the company said.

Exxon said its president Darren Woods would become chief executive and chairman in January following the retirement of Tillerson.

Tillerson could face a rocky confirmation process, given concerns among both Democrats and Republicans about his ties to Russia.

Exxon stock has gained 6.5 percent since the US election results up to Tuesday’s close of US$90.89 (K288.54).

