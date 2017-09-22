ExxonMobil backs Hela youth empowerment programme

A YOUTH empowerment programme has built a basketball court at the Para Primary School in Hela.

The programme was aimed to educate youths to become responsible, accountable, and dependable citizens through sports.

It is a partnership between ExxonMobil PNG Limited and the Basketball Federation of PNG.

It combines basketball skills training with teamwork, social skills, sportsmanship and life skills.

Juni Primary School in Hides was the first to try out the basketball coaching clinic last year and had its basketball court refurbished.

Para Primary School head teacher Thomas Belo thanked ExxonMobil PNG for its support.

“While some students may be successful in education, others may prosper in sports. This support provides students with an alternative to progress their development,” he said.

ExxonMobil PNG’s Hides Gas Conditioning Plant Field Superintendent Ken Rhyason said sports was a motivator and a vehicle for change for the young.

