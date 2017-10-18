ExxonMobil backs Olympic programme with K231,700

THE PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC) welcomed ExxonMobil PNG for extending its support of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP).

The K231,700 backing will ensure the OVEP continues to integrate sporting values and physical activity into a cultural and educational framework promoting the three Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence.

Both organisations believe in the power of education to improve the nation.

ExxonMobil PNG has supported OVEP since 2015. The programme was extended to other centres in the country reaching over 3000 students from schools in Central, Port Moresby, Lae, Kimbe,

Mendi, Alotau and MtHagen last year.

ExxonMobil PNG’s support will further extend the programme to more students and schools throughout the country.

PNGOC’s focus is to take the programme to PNG LNG project areas. These provinces include Hela, Southern Highlands, Gulf and Western.

“Sports provides a great platform to teach youth about strong values and how their families and community benefit when they apply those values to their lives more broadly,” ExxonMobil PNG managing director Andrew Barry said.

“The unifying factor that sports brings cannot be underestimated and we fully support the values of teamwork, respect, friendship and excellence for these are the same values our workforce applies every day in everything we do for PNG LNG.”

Like this: Like Loading...