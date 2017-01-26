ExxonMobil donates desk, chairs to schools

Students at schools near the PNG LNG plant will be off to a good start to the year with desks and chairs being donated by ExxonMobil PNG to their schools last month.

ExxonMobil, the operator of PNG LNG, donated 500 desks and chairs.

The beneficiaries included Porebada, Boera, Papa and Lealea Primary Schools and Redscar High School.

They each received 100 chairs and desks.

ExxonMobil PNG’s LNG plant site superintendent Al Sandoval said the future growth of the country lay in providing today’s children with good education.

“Having well-equipped schools helps to provide a conducive learning environment,” Sandoval said.

“We hope the new desks will motivate students to study hard this year.”

Meanwhile, the head teacher for Lealea Primary School, Ranu Lari, said the desks would make the children feel comfortable.

“The school is very grateful for ExxonMobil’s support to help build the quality of education at the school,” Lari said.

“I know the students will feel excited about their new desks.

“When the students are excited about learning, I’m much more excited about teaching.”

