ExxonMobil happy with results

EXXONMOBIL says the company is excited about the recent results of high-quality sandstone reservoirs of the Muruk-1 exploration well in Hela.

Interest owners are ExxonMobil (42.5 percent), Oil Search Limited (37.5 percent) and Barracuda Limited, a subsidiary of Santos Limited, (20 per cent, subject to regulatory approval), with Oil Search as the operator.

Oil Search Limited, operator of PPL 402 advised in a market release on Wednesday that the Muruk 1 exploration well had reached a depth of 3130 metres.

According to Oil Search, in line with the pre-drill prognosis, reservoir quality sandstone had been encountered in the primary objective (the Toro Formation).

Log data acquisition over the reservoir interval has been largely completed, with preliminary interpretation of this data indicating that the reservoir contains gas with condensate, with no hydrocarbon-water contact observed.

Subject to joint venture approval, the rig will commence drilling a geological sidetrack down dip to the north east, to delineate the hydrocarbon-water contact within the Toro Formation.

President of ExxonMobil Exploration Company Steve Greenlee in a statement said: “We are excited by the results of the Muruk-1 exploration well, which confirms the presence of hydrocarbons in the same high-quality sandstone reservoirs as the Hides field that underpins the PNG LNG project.

“Over the coming months we will work with our co-venturers to better determine the full resource potential. ExxonMobil has been involved in exploration in Papua New Guinea since the 1930s.

“The Muruk exploration success demonstrates the strength of ExxonMobil’s long-term investment approach and reaffirms its commitment to Papua New Guinea.” Oil Search began drilling the Muruk-1 well on Nov 2 this year. The Muruk discovery is close to PNG LNG project infrastructure and is located between the Hides and Juha gas fields.

Like this: Like Loading...