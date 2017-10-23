ExxonMobil helps Life Care with K32,000 donation

Life PNG Care’s Strongim Pikinini education programme has been boosted with a donation of K32,000 by ExxonMobil PNG Ltd.

Life PNG Care introduced a new-concept, mobile education project in the National Capital District. It is a short-term programme targeting vulnerable children on the streets and those living in marginalised communities. It started in February, and will end in November next year.

“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to ExxonMobil PNG and PNG LNG for the significant support and partnership since the inception of the programme,” director and founder of Life PNG Care Collin Pake Yakio said.

“We have a journey ahead to address the issue of street kids and homelessness. There is no one I know who can say they do not see vulnerable street kids hanging around aimlessly in our urban centres in Papua New Guinea today.

“We have found a way to fight this issue by giving love, hope and care through our homecare services and vitally important is healthcare and education.

“The aim of the mobile education project is to bring education to the doorsteps of unfortunate children in the marginalised communities in Port Moresby who are unable to get an education through the formal system.

“Five hundred children from various locations in Port Moresby North West have been registered for the programme, 285 attend the mobile school.”

ExxonMobil PNG public and government affairs manager Robert Aisi said: “The mobile education programme is an innovative concept that is helping address the education gap for marginalised children.

“We are pleased to continue our support to ensure this group of children receive the basic care and service they truly deserve.

Pake said: “We see ExxonMobil PNG’s support as a great vote of confidence in our mission to help make a positive impact in the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable street children and youths of Papua New Guinea.

“Our organisation’s ability to continue to operate relies heavily on the generous support of corporate and individual donors who believe in our mission.

“Together we can be the hope for the marginalised and most vulnerable children who have no one to turn to for help.”

Like this: Like Loading...