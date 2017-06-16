ExxonMobil partners with Cancer Foundation

EXXONMOBIL PNG this week announced its partnership with the PNG Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) for the latter to carry out its Healthy Teens School Programme (HTSP) in LNG-impacted areas in the country, an official says.

ExxonMobil PNG public and government affairs manager Daniel Worrall said they supported the foundation with K165,000 for the HTSP to be conducted in schools in Papa, Lealea, Hanuabada, Baruni, Boera, Tatana, Porebada, Port Moresby, Hides (Hela) and Moro (Southern Highlands). He said this brought to K269,700 ExxonMobil PNG’s financial support for PNGCF awareness programmes since 2014.

The programme targets primary school students in Grades six to eight and aims to encourage teenagers to make healthy lifestyle choices as a way to reduce their risk of developing cancer.

“Together, we can educate the younger generation on how they can take action to maintain a healthy lifestyle and reduce their risk of developing cancer.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with PNGCF to help combat this terrible disease and support the well-being of Papua New Guineans,” Worrall said.

PNGCF chief executive officer Dadi Toka Jr said they appreciated the support of their education and awareness programmes in schools.

“The main message of the cancer education and awareness programmes is to encourage and educate teenagers on healthy lifestyle choices such as not chewing betel nut, smoking tobacco and responsible drinking or not taking alcohol,” Toka said.

“We encourage healthy eating and exercise as a way to reduce the risk of developing cancer in the future.”

PNGCF’s HTS programme reached more than 2000 students in Milne Bay, West New Britain and Port Moresby last year.

This year it has reached over 1000 students in Morobe.

PNGCF aims to cover more schools in Central, Port Moresby, Hides and Moro.

