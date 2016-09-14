ExxonMobil PNG donates desks to school

SCHOOL children at Tiute Primary School in Hela are benefiting from an improved learning environment through the donation of school desks by the operator of the PNG LNG Project, ExxonMobil PNG Limited.

ExxonMobil PNG’s maintenance team at the Hides Gas Conditioning Plant built the desks in their own time using spare materials.

This was after seeing the students sitting on the ground when they presented the end of the year awards in late 2015.

Teacher incharge Jim Marai said the newly built desks would positively improve students’ engagement and ability to learn.

“Prior to the desks’ construction students were forced to sit on compacted dirt and mud, making it very hard for them to take notes and undertake exercises,” Marai said.

“From now on, students in elementary (classes) will sit at newly constructed desks, thanks to ExxonMobil PNG.”

ExxonMobil PNG’s maintenance supervisor for the Hides Gas Conditioning Plant, Murray Johnson, said that providing the school with desks was a simple thing that they could do to help make a difference.

“We have enjoyed making the desks for the students, knowing that it would make such a difference to their ability to learn and build a future for themselves,” Johnson said.

ExxonMobil PNG has been providing support to schools in the project areas since 2010.

Related