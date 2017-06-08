Bringing ‘service’ closer to customers

By MARK HAIHUIE

PEOPLE rushed to get free SIM cards offered during the opening of the Telikom PNG kiosk last week at Vision City Mega Mall.

It is part of the telecommunications company’s plan to roll out its 4G service through franchise partnerships, according to Telikom PNG national business development manager Bill Wartovo.

“The kiosk is a franchise partnership we are entering into with Comserv. It is Telikom’s plan of rolling out the 4G Network,” he said.

“They will be set in a way where customers to Vision City can come to the kiosk with their 4G compatible phones and register and receive a free Telkom 4G SIM card.

“The SIM cards are free. But with the Nicta requirements, people who come with their phones have to bring a form of identification because we will also register their SIM cards.

“We will be giving out and registering SIM cards while also selling Rait pre-paid cards.

“The products such as the handsets will be done by Comserv.

“This is the first and there are plans to do some more in Port Moresby and in places where we have coverage.”

