Factions unite for peace

THE former Bougainville Revolutionary Army, Me’ekamui Government of Unity, Twin Kingdom Factions and the Me’ekamui Defence Force will work together to pursue peace leading to the referendum in 2019.

The factions met for four days in Arawa to recall the events in Roreinang from Sept 25-27, 1997, which triggered the split in the BRA to different factions.

Those present at the meeting recalled the events of the ‘Roreinang Coup,’ which included:

A gunshot in front of Francis Ona, Joseph Kabui, Sam Kauona, David Sisito, Jonathan Ngati, Andrew Miriki, Jacob Aroku, Bernard Tunim and David Onavui;

a letter to Francis Ona from the BRA commanders demanding him not to engage in activities that could jeopardise the ongoing Burnham peace talks;

the letter from Francis Ona terminating BRA commanders and Bougainville interim government (Big) members;

the split between Francis Ona and Joseph Kabui; and,

The split between BRA company commanders and ‘A’ Company.

The ex-combatants acknowledged their split and recognised the limited time they had available leading towards the date of referendum in June 15, 2019.

Former commander Moses Pipiro said: “The signed understanding was to reaffirm their commitment to pursue peace by all means and make all aware of the importance of the unification process.

“It was also a commitment to continue to the best of their ability to resolve the issues that arose from the ‘Roreinang Coup’ and further commit themselves to work in partnership with the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) and the Bougainville peace building programme in moving the process leading to the referendum and beyond.”

The parties agreed to reconcile through ceremonies to be held at Roreinang, Panguna and Arawa next week.

