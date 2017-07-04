Facts of salvation is found in Christ Jesus
GOD’S Sabbath could not be the same day as man’s Sabbath, for Adam was not created until day six and had worked only one day naming the animals [Gen 2:24-31;2:7;19-25].
There’s no record of any Sabbath for man at least 2,513 years after God rested. No wonder why Gentiles are still keeping Sabbath when apostle Paul said “laws & sabbath” were abolished on the cross [Col 2:14-17, Heb 4:1-11,10:1, Acts 15:5-29, Rom14:5-6, Gal 4:9-11]. The Amazing fact of Salvation is found only in Christ Jesus.
Daniel Smith
Lae