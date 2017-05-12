Failure to pay money owed affecting people

THE Department of Agriculture and Livestock Secretary is not playing his role to clear overdue payments for contractors who provided service to refurbish and improve living conditions of its employees since 2012.

Some of us have lost people who we employ to do this work because of delay in paying claims owed.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari should pull him in line.

Officers are concern but are scare of been reprimanded.

We are told monies marked for some of this claims will be diverted to pay for a legal fee while rest of us will suffer for indefinite time as the case with this finance man on the helm.

We have suffered long enough. He should be relieve of his position.

In the meantime contractors are now liaising with other relevant agencies to further our agenda for payment.

DAL Contractor, Via email

