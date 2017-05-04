Fair distribution of wealth key quality

I WRITE to highlight one of the key qualities of a good leader and that is to do with equal distribution of wealth among his or her people.

One such case is happening in the Central. This and non-good working relationship among the Central governor and the district MP’s for

Kairuku Hiri, Rigo, Abau and Goilala resulting in Central to be one of the least developed provinces in the country.

The development assessment of Central proved by infrastructure status shows that the Governor only concentrated development in his Hiri electorate apart from compulsory education grants he support to the other districts in the province.

His overseas tertiary student study initially is showing that this initiative is only helping students from his area.

As the saying goes “You can only harvest what you sow” which will equate to harvesting his votes only from his area come this election.

Kairuku and Goilala districts will be voting for another leader this time around who can exercise equal distribution of the provinces wealth with all electorates in the province.

KP Eddy

Bereina CP

