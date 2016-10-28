Fairfax men’s premier final on tomorrow

BY MELTON PAIS

THE Fairfax Volleyball men’s premier grand final between Raukele and Freeway Hoks which was called off last Saturday due to poor lighting will be played tomorrow at the Papua New Guinea Education Institute.

Fairfax Volleyball Association president Kila Dick said the game was the only one remaining from last weekend’s grand final matches.

“All the grand final matches for the Under-20, women’s A-grade, women’s premier and men’s A-grade were completed last Saturday and trophies and medals have been presented to them,” Dick said. “Tomorrow we will witness the last grand final match of the Fairfax Volleyball Association for this year at PNGEI and see who will walk away with the men’s premier trophy.

“Raukele is hoping to be out in strength to defend the premiership they won last year.

“Hoks, who entered the competition this year, have out-played some of the best teams and made it to the grand final.

“We believe Hoks will throw a tough challenge at Raukele.”

