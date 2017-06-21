Fairtrade aims to build capacity of local farmers

THE global organisation Fairtrade Australia New Zealand aims to build the capacity of local farmers to fight the coffee berry borer.

The organisation is working with international experts to support local farmers on the issue, says Fairtrade Australia New Zealand senior producer support and relations officer Will Valverde.

“Our number one priority is producers. And by initiating immediate and long-term strategic solutions, we’re able to mitigate some of the threat posed by the coffee borer,” Valverde said.

“We work directly with the smallholder farmers, provide information and tools and engage them with partner organisations in the industry to ensure they receive the highest possible level of support.

“Even a minor outbreak can spell trouble. People who want to buy quality coffee don’t want to see defects so it limits access to markets and ultimately income for farmers.”

Valverde said the most important thing was educating farmers on the solutions.

“The first step is providing information to farmers to mitigate the impact. Fairtrade Australia and New Zealand’s recent interventions mean farmers have been provided with training programmes on integral pest management and best coffee processing techniques,” he said.

“By providing farmers relevant information and practical knowledge that they did not have in the past, by addressing the issue directly, and by working with the local industry, like the Coffee Industry Corporation, we can support the effort to mitigate the impact of the coffee berry borer.”

