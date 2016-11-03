Fake driver licence exposed

A PERSON who allegedly produced a fake driver licence was apprehended by the Motor Vehicle Insurance Ltd (MVIL) in Port Moresby yesterday and referred to police.

The suspect from Mul-Baiyer district in Western Highlands was caught in possession of a false licence when he submitted an application to transfer ownership of a bus from another person to himself.

Manager for agents and branches Robert Mit said the issue is that licences are issued by provincial governments but whether they are monitored or not it is something the Land Transport Department and the Traffic Authority will have to act quickly and address this issue.

“As far as MVIL is concerned, the licences that we issue are recorded with all the details of the driver or vehicle.”

“So the copy of the licence this person attached in his document, had the licence number under a different name and the receipt number belongs to a different person,” he said.

Related