Falcons set target high

FORMERLY known as the Haveva Ants, the rebranded Betari Falcons are keen on swooping in on the title in the Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League this season.

The unbeaten Falcons play the improving Eastern End in their round six fixture tomorrow at the Kone Tigers Oval, Waigani.

With sponsor David Terry coming on board this season, the club name was changed from the Ants to the Falcons.

Team manager Thomas Mote said this was the most positive the club had felt.

“We drew with Nature Eagles in round one but have since won our last four; our confidence is high heading into round six,” Mote said.

Fixtures: Today – Erima Hurricanes v Urunawimi; Sat – 54 Bears v Talapia, Swamp Ghost v Wildlife Titans, Eastern End v Betari Falcons, Waliya v JV Panthers, Waigani Cowboys v Helifix Warriors; Sun – Marane K-Rats v Giluwe Tribes, Mountain Bulls v Morata Swans, K-Faris vs Jubilee Mengiles, Nature Eagles v Moutana Roosters.

