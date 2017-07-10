Fallen heros remembered

Kokoda Track World War II Campaign officials have officially launched several events to commemorate the efforts of those who diedhelping Australian soldiers 75 years ago.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Moresby on Friday, Koiari local level government president Ogi David said the events were planned to recognise and remember the sacrifice their forefathers had made during World War II.

The events launched were the Fuzzy Wuzzy rugby league nines to be played from July 23-37, an endurance marathon on Sept 14 and 15, and a cultural show planned for August.

Events steering committee chairman Mathias Jack said people forget the important legacy left by the forefathers about true sacrifice made for the country.

“Through such events we’ll be able to refresh our memories and remember the vital contributions made by our forefathers 75 years ago,” Jack said.

“It was a sacrifice that is worth remembering and it must be respected and remembered through generations.”

He said they were what they were today because of the constitution and sacrifices made.

Manu Lofena, the vice-president of Port Moresby Rugby League, and Andrew Runawery also shared the same sentiment, adding that the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels had left a legacy for everyone to remember and cherish.

Meanwhile, the Fuzzy Wuzzy nines would sees teams from Northern and Central as well as Port Moresby Rugby League. They will be battling for the K20,000 prize money and the winner’s cup.

The runner up will pocket K15000.

Runawery urged individuals and businesshouses to support the event that would be staged to commemorate our fallen heros.

“It is really worthy to support and be part of what our fallen men left for us to enjoy.”

