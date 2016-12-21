Falling coconut kills women

A WOMAN from Katagan village in central New Ireland died after a coconut fell on her over the weekend.

A father and his son were also admitted at the Kimadan health centre on the west coast of Namatanai, after a coconut fell on them.

The incidents are a result of the strong winds currently experienced by coastal areas.

Namatanai LLG town manager Neville Tomon said the woman was returning to the village with her daughter when the coconut fell on her head.

The father and son were now recovering at the health centre.

Tomon said government officials and police officers in Namatanai conducted community awareness for people to be cautious as the current weather patterns were not safe.

He said the 7.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Saturday night had caused widespread fear, especially among mothers and children.

He confirmed that the sea did swell by more than a metre and electricity supply was also cut off after the earthquake.

In some shops, goods had fallen off the shelves and villagers in ward 10 moved inland towards Namatanai town.

