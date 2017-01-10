Falling standards whose concern

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill lamented the apparent falling standards of journalism in his remarks at the funeral service of veteran journalist and media adviser, the late Susuve Laumaea in Port Moresby last Friday.

This came days after he expressed similar sentiments on the foreign media and their portrayal of Papua New Guinea.

O’Neill is nothing, if not savvy when it comes to politics and the running of the country, and he would know that public relations play a significant part in the battle to win the hearts, minds and trust of the people.

On New Year’s Day, his concern regarding the media was that it tended toward the negative and only served to reinforce old stereotypes.

“He (Laumaea) was a great writer and the standards he has set in journalism in this country are beyond a lot of writing we have today,” O’Neill said. “His writing was always fair and factual and always well-researched, and that is how Susuve and many others have touched the lives during that era,” he said.

A piece in the Weekender that day also charged that with the passing of Laumaea and another venerable contributor to the profession, Oseah Philemon, the bastions of a noble and vital vocation, were being lost.

It went on to admit that the sad reality was that Laumaea and Philemon’s imprint on journalism may have amounted to little with the continued depreciation of the standards seen today.

Is there a problem with journalism standards in this country?

Are writers, sub-editors, columnists, reporters not producing the insightful, thought-provoking and informative work that characterised the work of the last generation of writers like Laumaea and Philemon?

Has the profession fallen into a rut in terms of quality and consistency? And if so, how can it get itself out?

It is easy to point out the flaws or the shortcomings in any system or endeavour and to pass criticism on what is wrong, but how often do we see viable solutions proffered?

How many workable and achievable plans have been put into place to correct the problem of dropping standards in journalism?

The fact is, the era of the old school writer is all but over.

While the profession should hold itself up to the highest ideals and standards afforded to it, one should realise that the role media plays in the public domain is now more crucial then ever.

With competing sources of information from various mediums and means available to people, information gathering and presentation is, if anything scrutinised to the nth degree by an increasingly knowledgeable public.

There are fewer and fewer places to hide.

Any failings will be laid bare in almost an instant for all to see, including the one from whence the error has originated.

In this atmosphere, it is hardly surprising that many young aspiring writers wilt or hit a mental block.

If journalism was interesting and offered attractive ideals 20 to 30 years ago today, it is a challenging profession today that has its own unique set of tests.

O’Neill is probably right to a degree, journalism standards are not as good as they once were.

But what is he doing to help facilitate an improved forecast?

What kind of support is he offering?

One of the biggest problems facing media companies and institutions is that they tend to lose experienced heads at a steady rate.

Whether into retirement or to better-paying public relations positions in businesses and departments, the attrition is real.

The next generation of grizzled editors and veteran reporters is not setting in because there is a continuous turnover.

The quality of graduates coming out of the universities and other learning institutions clearly needs further honing.

Coupled with that, one sees the talent that want to be in the profession are not being given adequate support through education programmes, courses, award schemes, etc … in their own offices to develop themselves.

may be a burden on the organisation but in the long run it would be worth it.

It is true, every institution has its own programme of developing their staff but if standards are hardly improving then whose fault is that?

Why has journalism stagnated and will it get better in the future?

That is the challenge that O’Neill, the industry and the education system has in front of it.

