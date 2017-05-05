False pretence case awaits investigation

A MAN from Central charged with obtaining K10,000 by false pretence from another man to deliver a pistol appeared at the Waigani Committal Court yesterday.

Andrew Simeon, from Amazon Bay in Abau district, appeared on a K500 police bail after he was charged with pretending to Guma Wau Junior to be the executive officer of the Registrar of Firearms on September 29, last year, in Port Moresby.

Senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar read Simeon’s charge and told him that his case was a new one and that he has to wait some time for police to conduct their investigations.

It was alleged that Simeon told Junior that he was the officer for the Registrar of Firearms and obtained K10,000 in cash.

It was further alleged that he did not deliver on the promise that he would have the firearm registered and delivered to him. He was later charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

Simeon will return to court on June 8 for his next mention.

