IF you cannot beat them, then you might as well join them.

How true this is for the recent events in PNG politics, which need no mention.

History shows that human acts have made men of certain reputations – both good and bad.

In everyday life, you will notice that words and actions go together, and are guided by the acquired human traits and belief systems.

Words are usually followed by actions that are either accepted or not accepted by those around you.

Men’s beliefs and principles don’t always stand the test of time when the irresistible temptations of pleasure such as fame and money are overpowering.

The lure of such rewards are deceptive, destructive and can ruin character.

The character of man is what makes a type of a man.

You would hear these said often: “Actions speak louder than words. Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

This from the Bible; “No one is righteous, not one.”

We have seen human nature at work in politics.

Members of Parliament have made their independent choices.

They shift alliances contrary to voters’ original intentions.

They betray trusts and make voters wonder if they were mistaken in their choice of their MPs.

Politics is about serving people with a high degree of honesty and transparency.

Any other purpose besides this is self-serving and deceptive.

The fear of this dirty game repeatedly played out cannot be understated. It seems highly probable that the lures of fame and fortune will continue to dictate PNG politics.

MM Ondassa

Angoram

East Sepik

