Families get relief supplies

By DOROTHY MARK

TWENTY-two families at Mandi care centre in the Bogia district of Madang who missed out on relief food supplies received their share from the disaster office last Thursday.

The disaster team led by acting director of the Madang Disaster and Emergency Office Rudolf Mongallee and the Salvation of Faith and Love organisation were part of a group that distributed the relief supplies.

Mongallee said 180 households received the first lot of the food rations and the remaining 22 last week.

He said more than 800 people in 122 households from Dugulava village on the Manam volcanic island were evacuated over the last two weeks following the eruptions last month.

The Rabaul Volcanic Observatory on Friday said another series of moderate eruptions in the southern crater occurred on May 4-5.

The report said lava flowed during those eruptions and was channelled into the southwest valley which upgraded the volcano to stage three for an indefinite period.

Dugulava ward councillor Paul Maburau said Red Cross supplied tents for temporary shelter.

Maburau said they would return to the island when the volcanic activities stopped.

A women from the island, Noelyn Muriki, said they were used to the life around volcanic eruptions, evacuations and living in care centres.

She said the food supplied would run out in less than two weeks and they would again survive on bananas.

“We will remain here for the time being and wait for the volcano to finish what it is doing and we will go back to our village on the island,” Muriki said.

Like this: Like Loading...