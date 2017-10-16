Families left homeless after fire receive gifts

By ZACHERY PER

THE Sipiga Community Association in Goroka have come to the aid of those families left homeless after a fire last week.

Association chairman Noko Koko and his executives handed over some basic household items and cash to the 10 families whose homes were gutted.

Koko said the Sipiga Community Association would take the lead in securing relief assistance from interested organisations and individuals to help the families get back on their feet.

He said it was important for communities to come together to support the victims as they had lost all their properties and were left with only the clothes on their back.

The donated household items were given to a representative of the 10 families, Kevin Warigi, who distributed the items among them.

PNG Red Cross representative Moses Duguno also presented saucepans, buckets and blankets while Glenrowen Funeral Home director Ian Glanville donated blankets, food and water bottles.

Chemica Hardware staff and manager Sam Pinie contributed K1500 to the victims.

Koko, who is also from the Sipiga area, thanked all those who helped the victims.

He also called for more support for the families who have lost all their belongings in the fire.

