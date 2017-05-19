Families receive cheque

By PERO SIMINJI

Life Insurance Corporation Papua New Guinea Ltd this week presented a cheque for K700,000 to families of deceased police officers.

The check represents various recent payouts by the insurer to insured members of the police force for funeral and life insurance claims.

Chief executive officer of LIPNG Ure Rauka said the payouts have been distributed over the last two weeks to the beneficiaries of police personnel (or their spouses) who have died recently.

The insurer (LICPNG) has paid the beneficiaries directly through their respective accounts in coordination with the Police human resource division.

Rauka said that the recent rounds of payouts brought the total life and funeral benefits distributed to the beneficiaries of Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) to almost K2million over the last 12 months

“We are very honoured to play our part in protecting the welfare of the police force and their immediate families.

“I am thankful to the commissioner and the police union for their continued trust in our services,” Rauka said.

“If there is any pending claims from within the police workforce I urge the legal beneficiaries to contact the Police HR department and provide necessary documents and only then we will release the amount of money they are owed.”

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said he was happy that LICPNG made insurance compulsory for police personnel.

“It is equally the responsibility of RPNGC through the union to ensure that.

“We don’t want to lose our relationship because of unidentified and false defendants claiming to be true and legal beneficiaries.”

He appealed to police officers to stay true to the organisation so that insurance funds could be made available without any difficulties.

