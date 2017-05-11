Family focus vital: ELCPNG

By EHEYUC SESERU

A GROUP of teachers in Lutheran agency schools from Malalamai in Raicoast, Madang, have undergone Christian life studies (CLS) training.

The 64 teachers were trained by Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG (ELCPNG) national trainer and acting assistant secretary for CLS division Pastor Osikua Tingkeo.

The theme of their training was ‘Family focus is the way forward for better educational destiny’.

It was further broken down into topics of prosperity through sustainability, self-reliance and restoration of a quality committed relationship, caring and sharing resources, increase knowledge and capability of people, and communities.

“It revolves around Vision 2050’s goals and development framework of creating healthy, smart and wise citizens.

The ELCPNG Vision 2020 focuses on the family and on on sharing faith, re-visioning, revitalising and building the church to be “missional,” said Pr Osikua.

