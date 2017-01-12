Family planning improves health, saves lives, officer says

FAMILY planning improves the health and saves the lives of women, children and families, Gordon Clinic family planning officer Edna Ratu says.

Ratu said better access to contraceptives helped women to avoid pregnancies they did not want. They can plan and space pregnancies too.

“Family planning also helps reduce the maternal and infant mortality rates in the country,” she said.

“Families need to space and plan their pregnancies because it’s difficult to look after a big family economically.

“It contributes to social problems and children getting involved in criminal activities.” Gordon clinic provides family planning pills, injection, male and female condoms and natural methods. They will introduce implant in June.

She said contraceptive awareness in schools were important because young people should be aware of the dangers of unprotected sex, HIV-AIDS and sexually transmitted infections.

“We only do awareness in our clinic. We used to carry out awareness in schools but it was abolished due to the new structure,” she said.

She said parents restricted their children from being exposed to contraceptives and the use of condoms but awareness was important to prevent unwanted teenage pregnancies.

She said it was the responsibility of health workers to go out and conduct awareness in communities or public places such as markets to educate people on the importance of family planning and what type of family planning services available.

