Family planning vital

By OGIA MIAMEL

WOMEN go through a lot during pregnancy and need at least two to three years in between each birth to fully recover, according to Marie Stopes PNG.

Country director Malmee Weerasiri said family planning methods were vital in helping families plan and space their children. They also provide the choice for couples when to have children and how many.

“Family planning is also vital in helping PNG achieve a sustainable population growth,” she said.

“A sustainable population growth for PNG means better planning and equal distribution of essential services and resources resulting in a healthy and happy society.

“Raising a family in the contemporary PNG society is very expensive given the high prices of goods and services.

“Family planning provides families the benefits of a planned family where the child is able to go to school, have a job, earn an income and is able to take care of himself or herself.”

Weerasiri said according to the national health statistics, maternal mortality was extremely high and had increased two-fold since 1996.

Family planning was widely considered as one of the most cost-effective interventions at this point in time to improve maternal health and promote sustainable population growth.

Like this: Like Loading...