Family receives new house

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

FORMER National Capital District city manager Bernard Kipit and his family received keys to their new house at Gobuta Estate in Tokarara from Housing Minister Paul Ezekiel.

The three bedroom house was built by a joint venture between Blackeley Capital and the National Housing Commission (NHC) through a loan from Bank South Pacific.

Kipit, on behalf of his family, thanked Blackeley Capital and the NHC for the initiative to enable citizens to own their own houses.

“I was introduced to Gobuta Estate in 2014 and I thought it was an opportunity so I accepted it and agreed to pay one of the blocks which now my house is built on.”

Kipit further thanked Blackeley Capital and the NHC for making it possible for his loan to be approved by BSP so that his house was built.

“I am thankful and also happy with the arrangement because for individuals to negotiate a bank loan to build a house is a little bit hard but for my case, NHC and Blackeley Capital have negotiated for the bank loan so that difficult part has been sorted out,” he said.

He said the cost of the house which he negotiated was K560,000.

He has already 30 per cent of the amount already.

“I still have about 70 per cent of the loan yet to be paid. BSP gave me 15 years to repay this loan.

“Prior to owning this house, we have been renting real estate so owning this house will save costs and I will only concentrate on paying the loan.”

Blackeley Capital in partnership with the NHC has built 48 houses in Gobuta Estate and four have already been purchased and the owners are living in them.

Like this: Like Loading...