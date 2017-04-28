Family, sexual violence increasing: Femili PNG

LAE-based non-goverment organisation, Femili PNG, says the country has epidemic levels of family and sexual violence (FSV) directed against women and children.

But sadly the survivors face barriers when trying to access services they need to help them in their distress.

Femili PNG operations manager Denga Ilave said her organisation was changing this now by providing alternatives to survivors of FSV to help them access counselling, support and other interventions for protection and justice.

“We are working closely with police, the justice system and other stakeholders in provinces to see that the survivors are attended to and assisted to seek help.”

Ilave said women in rural PNG have yet to receive support in cases relating to FSV and that has meant that most survivors were not accessing services available in urban areas at the moment.

“That is why we extend our services to other provinces in the country so that those who fall victim to FSV could easily access services there,” Ilave said.

She said to address FSV needed collective efforts and effective inputs from government, business houses and individuals.

Meanwhile, an Australian advocate on family and sexual violence has urged people to help minimise FSV in the country

Rosie Batty said while PNG was facing this situation Australia has a very high rate of FSV as well, adding that she was serious about it.

Like this: Like Loading...