Family, sexual violence a problem: Firm

FAMILY and sexual violence (FSV) is a major problem in Papua New Guinea that demands the attention of all citizens, Steamships says.

A number of organisations work hard to address the issue and provide support and protection for the survivors of violence.

Steamships is supportive of such organisations and is excited to partner Femili PNG to sponsor lectures by Rosie Batty at the University of Technology in Lae tomorrow and at the University of Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

Batty will also visit Femili PNG’s case management centre in Lae, which provides support services to those affected by family and sexual violence.

The centre is funded by the Australian government.

“The prevalence of family and sexual violence in PNG is an urgent and well-documented issue. Other countries, including our neighbours Australia have recognised the issue and much is being done legislatively and the work of campaigners such as Rosie Batty to address this appalling social evil,” Steamships managing director Peter Langslow said.

“Femili PNG has been a tireless advocate against FSV and it is a wonderful initiative to bring Batty to PNG to share her story with our young people and to put the spotlight on the issue of family and sexual violence.” Rosie Batty is the CEO and founder of the Luke Batty Foundation.

She began campaigning for better responses to FSV after her 11-year-old son Luke Batty was murdered by his father in a assault after cricket training in 2014.

During her visit to PNG, Batty will share her personal story and also share some of the lessons learned in Australia’s response to FSV.

