Family told of Sri Lankan’s death at Manus hospital

The Government has advised the family of a Sri Lankan refugee who passed away at the Lorengau General Hospital early on Monday.

Minister for Immigration and Border Security Petrus Thomas said this yesterday when confirming the death of 32-year-old Rajeev Rajendran.

Police on Manus reported that Rajendran had tried to kill himself by using a razor blade to cut his throat.

Police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said he was admitted to the hospital last Friday night.

Yapu said hospital staff found his body hanging in the laundry room between 2am and 4am on Monday.

“Rajendran’s family had been contacted and notified of the tragic circumstances,” Thomas said.

He said Rajendran was transferred to Papua New Guinea under the Regional Resettlement Arrangement with Australia in 2013, determined under PNG law to be a refugee in 2015 and has been residing at the East Lorengau Refugee Transit Centre in Manus.

