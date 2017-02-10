Family violence affects health

By LARRY ANDREW

FAMILY and sexual violence can have an enormous impact on a person’s physical and mental health, Australia’s Consul-General Paul Murphy says.

Murphy was speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between FemiliPNG and Business Coalition for Women in Lae on Wednesday.

He said a person’s safety, self-esteem and confidence affected by family and sexual violence could destroy families and social relationships.

Murphy said violence could have negative flow-on effects on the wider community including the workplace.

“The violence can have adverse effects on productivity, attendance, perceptions of safety and the quality of workplace relationships,” Murphy said.

He told The National that the Australian government was committed to provide a fair, flexible, safe and rewarding workplace for all employees, and had the central focus of zero tolerance approach towards family and sexual violence.

“The workplace can play an important and supportive role for employees who are victims of family and sexual violence,” Murphy said.

“The best thing to do is by providing a person with safe environment, access to in-house or community-based counseling, support services and police.

He said managers and co-workers’ role was particularly critical in helping an employee deal with their abusive relationship.

Murphy said it helped fulfill an employer’s duty of care, improved staff health, safety and well-being.

“I encourage business houses to consider adopting policies in your own workplaces to support and help your staffs who are victims of family and sexual violence,” he said.

“It is not just the right thing to do, it brings long term benefits to employers themselves.”

