Fan not happy with Segeyaro

The selection of James Segeyaro in the Kumuls World Cup rugby league team will not go down well with many fans in the country.

It seems that the selectors have decided to pick this player out of desperation. Remember that this player openly pledged his allegiance to another country and he was brave enough to show disrespect to the Kumuls and Papua New Guinea by saying that he will not play for the country again.

As a proud Papua New Guinean, I am not happy with the selection of Segeyaro.

With that, I wish the Kumuls all the best. No matter what, I am with you 100 per cent.

Smith Kake

Madang

