Fans urged to buy tickets

PAPUA New Guinea fans are urged to buy tickets quickly for the rugby league World Cup at the National Football Stadium while available.

2017 RLWC general manager commercial and marketing Rohan Sawyer confirmed with The National yesterday that tickets were selling out fast.

“Game one this weekend has only a few hundred tickets left and fans will need to be quick so they don’t miss out on all the action,” Sawyer said.

“Both games 2 and 3 where the Kumuls play Ireland and USA are now over 70 per cent sold and selling fast.

“We are monitoring the selling of tickets and so far the support of fans for tickets has been very strong and we are pleased with the results.

“It shows that people in Papua New Guinea love their game of rugby league as a national sport and that’s fantastic for the growth of the game internationally.”

Ticket prices — K30 for seats in the north and south grandstands; K50 for seats in the eastern grandstand; K80 for seats in the wings of the western grandstand; and, K120 for seats in the covered western grandstand.

